Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 181,367 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 480.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,367 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Liberty Energy worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 111,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 22,073 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,038,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 22,254 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

LBRT opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.10.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.86%.

In related news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,126 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $485,183.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,864,271 shares in the company, valued at $55,309,073.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,457. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

