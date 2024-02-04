Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 379 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $256.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $267.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

