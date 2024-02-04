Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $2,642,000. GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 90,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 58,441 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 673,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,315,000 after buying an additional 83,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of LHX opened at $207.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.57 and its 200-day moving average is $188.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $219.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.29.
Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies
In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
