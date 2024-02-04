Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,545 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REET. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,339.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of REET opened at $23.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.