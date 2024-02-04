Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,401 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Silicon Laboratories worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $121.38 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $194.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.09.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $203.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.02 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $398,141.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. TheStreet lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.67.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

