Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,893 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $102,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after buying an additional 791,641 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after buying an additional 596,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after buying an additional 504,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 34.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,930,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,510,000 after buying an additional 493,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.42.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $169.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 79.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.27. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $170.33.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $1,159,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,636,083. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,852 shares of company stock worth $11,241,727. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.