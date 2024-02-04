Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Balchem worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,595,000 after acquiring an additional 46,959 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,545,000 after buying an additional 261,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,109,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,520,000 after buying an additional 23,065 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,508,000 after buying an additional 21,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,342,000 after acquiring an additional 27,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $143.14 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.74 and a fifty-two week high of $150.82. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.41.

Balchem Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.76%.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

