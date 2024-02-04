Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 1,897.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,384 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,049 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Old National Bancorp worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 55.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 115.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $16.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $18.16.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $689.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONB. Stephens reduced their target price on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

