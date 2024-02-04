Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $3.08 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $140.09 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

