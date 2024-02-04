Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $3.36 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $329.25 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $224.00 and a 12 month high of $330.12. The company has a market capitalization of $107.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.87.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

