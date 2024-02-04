Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $3.50 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

