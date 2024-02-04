Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 244,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,955,000 after purchasing an additional 130,880 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,974,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,396,000 after buying an additional 896,472 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,371.5% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 386,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,811,000 after buying an additional 359,814 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,278,000 after buying an additional 61,633 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.75.

In related news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,900,235.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at $50,900,235.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTWO stock opened at $167.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.74 and its 200 day moving average is $149.41. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.13 and a 52 week high of $169.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

