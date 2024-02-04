Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Allegion by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Vertical Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.29.

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE stock opened at $127.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $128.43.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.