Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 531,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,378 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Zeta Global worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Zeta Global by 33.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 15,424 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 12.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 24.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 123,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 24,283 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 57.5% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 536,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 530.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 132,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZETA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

In other Zeta Global news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $48,874.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,295.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZETA opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $11.28.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.89 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 29.41% and a negative return on equity of 147.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

