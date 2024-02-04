Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Oxford Industries worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.23 and a 200-day moving average of $96.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.33 and a 1-year high of $123.37.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.54 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $143,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,924.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

