Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,622 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of United Community Banks worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in United Community Banks by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 80,251 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 11.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 13.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 18,365.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.75. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $34.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.36%.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Monday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

