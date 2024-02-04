Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Shift4 Payments worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $411,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,127,450.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $411,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,127,450.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,775,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,418,960. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

NYSE FOUR opened at $75.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $78.97.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.21 million. Equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

