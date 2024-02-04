Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Compass Diversified worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 216.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $91,337.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,012.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Compass Diversified news, insider James Bottiglieri bought 5,123 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $109,632.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,843.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $91,337.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,012.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 75,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,632 and sold 51,218 shares valued at $1,214,774. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Diversified Stock Down 0.3 %

CODI opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.53. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.41 and a beta of 1.73.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $569.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 370.38%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.