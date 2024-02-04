Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of NetScout Systems worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in NetScout Systems by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.65.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.99 million. Research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $110,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,238.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $110,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,084 shares in the company, valued at $577,238.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $60,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,264.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $276,480 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTCT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

