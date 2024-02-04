Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 405,606 Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 405,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Sally Beauty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBH. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sally Beauty by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sally Beauty by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Denise Paulonis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $45,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,625.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

SBH stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.48. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.49 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

