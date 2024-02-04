Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 117.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.3 %

Ecolab stock opened at $199.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.91 and a 52 week high of $202.48. The company has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.69.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.90%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

