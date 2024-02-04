Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.00.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $276.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.55 and its 200-day moving average is $218.04. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $278.81.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.