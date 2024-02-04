Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 1,443 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Cirrus Logic worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,086,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,733,000 after buying an additional 66,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,891,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,357,000 after purchasing an additional 160,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,441,000 after acquiring an additional 137,227 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,307,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRUS. TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $76.70 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $111.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $481.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

