Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 16,971 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,971 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Knowles worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Knowles news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $77,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,394.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.02.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter. Knowles had a negative net margin of 26.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%.

KN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

