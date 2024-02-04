Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 25,478 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,478 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SentinelOne worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 16.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 30,060 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 10.4% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 14.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 27.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

S has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upgraded SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $28.63.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 37,120 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $911,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,549.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $42,990.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 412,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,844.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 37,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $911,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,549.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,146,745 shares of company stock valued at $26,152,417. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

