Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 35,308 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 35,308 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Alphatec worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Alphatec in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Trading Down 0.4 %

Alphatec stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $118.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 557,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,366,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 557,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,366,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Demski purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,787. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

