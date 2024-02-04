Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 3,905 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,837 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of AtriCure worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATRC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ATRC opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.31. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $59.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ATRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

