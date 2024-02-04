Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 85,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of LivaNova as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 452.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $48.96 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $59.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 979.40 and a beta of 0.86.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.97 million. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 0.27%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

