Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.14

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.14 and last traded at $52.91, with a volume of 38610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.62.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.15.
Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.
