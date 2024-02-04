Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 1,134.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,735 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 315,890 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 332,718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,338 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,077 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 415,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

HMY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

