Head-To-Head Analysis: IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ)

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) are both mid-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IAC and Kanzhun’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC $5.24 billion 0.78 -$1.17 billion ($1.24) -41.36 Kanzhun $654.04 million 8.03 $15.55 million $0.17 82.35

Kanzhun has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IAC. IAC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC 0 1 10 0 2.91 Kanzhun 0 3 5 0 2.63

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IAC and Kanzhun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

IAC presently has a consensus price target of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.08%. Kanzhun has a consensus price target of $18.38, indicating a potential upside of 31.25%. Given IAC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe IAC is more favorable than Kanzhun.

Volatility & Risk

IAC has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kanzhun has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IAC and Kanzhun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC -1.39% -3.46% -2.22% Kanzhun 10.28% 4.50% 3.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.6% of IAC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Kanzhun shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of IAC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Kanzhun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About IAC

IAC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle. It also operates a digital marketplace that connects home service professionals with consumers for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, and enhancement services under the Angi Ads, Angi Leads, and Angi Services brands. In addition, the company operates websites that offer general search services and information, including Ask.com, a search site with a variety of fresh and contemporary content; Reference.com that offers content across select vertical categories; Consumersearch.com, which offers content designed to simplify the product research process; and Shopping.net, a vertical shopping search site that contains a mix of search services and/or content targeted to various user or segment demographics, as well as offers direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications. Further, it offers Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; develops and provides subscription mobile applications across the communication, language, weather, business, health, and lifestyle verticals; a technology driven staffing platform for flexible W-2 work under the Bluecrew name; a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities under the Vivian Health name; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion; and production and producer services for feature films for sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC/InterActiveCorp. IAC Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

