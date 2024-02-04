Head to Head Analysis: Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) & Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY)

Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Free Report) and Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and Intesa Sanpaolo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Intesa Sanpaolo 19.88% 11.11% 0.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

1.0% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Community Capital Bancshares and Intesa Sanpaolo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Intesa Sanpaolo 0 1 2 0 2.67

Dividends

Community Capital Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Intesa Sanpaolo pays out 53.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and Intesa Sanpaolo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Intesa Sanpaolo $23.22 billion 2.39 $4.59 billion $2.51 7.25

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Summary

Intesa Sanpaolo beats Community Capital Bancshares on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, commercial, financial, agricultural, consumer installment, overdrafts and other revolving credit, and educational loans. The company also offers money transfer, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, and merchant services, as well as online, mobile, and text message banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Albany, Georgia.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services. It also provides consumer credit and E-money; wealth management and private banking services. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, non-profit organizations, corporates and financial institutions, public administration, private clients and high net worth individuals, institutional clientele, and other customers. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

