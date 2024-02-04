Head to Head Survey: Beyond (NYSE:BYON) and PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN)

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) and Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.8% of PC Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Beyond shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.9% of PC Connection shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Beyond shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get PC Connection alerts:

Profitability

This table compares PC Connection and Beyond’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PC Connection 2.71% 10.18% 7.04% Beyond -10.27% -5.88% -4.17%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PC Connection 0 0 0 0 N/A Beyond 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PC Connection and Beyond, as provided by MarketBeat.

Beyond has a consensus target price of $36.33, suggesting a potential upside of 57.97%. Given Beyond’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beyond is more favorable than PC Connection.

Risk and Volatility

PC Connection has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond has a beta of 3.68, suggesting that its share price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PC Connection and Beyond’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PC Connection $3.13 billion 0.56 $89.22 million $2.97 22.28 Beyond $1.93 billion 0.54 -$35.24 million ($3.59) -6.41

PC Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond. Beyond is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PC Connection, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PC Connection beats Beyond on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PC Connection

(Get Free Report)

PC Connection, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories. The company also provides services comprising design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. In addition, publishes Connected, a quarterly publication that provides informative articles on the latest technologies and industry trends; distributes specialty catalogs to education, healthcare, and government customers; and MacConnection that publishes a catalog for the Apple market. The company markets its products and services through its Websites, such as connection.com, connection.com/enterprise, connection.com/publicsector, and macconnection.com. It serves small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) comprising small office/home offices customers; government and educational institutions; and medium-to-large corporate accounts through outbound telemarketing and field sales and marketing programs targeted to specific customer populations, as well as through digital, Web, and print media advertising. PC Connection, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

About Beyond

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; products to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point through its partners can manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.