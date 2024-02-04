Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Stock Position Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,820 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.39% of Hexcel worth $21,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Hexcel by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hexcel from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.77.

Hexcel Stock Performance

HXL opened at $68.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.32%.

Hexcel Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.