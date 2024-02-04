HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Receives $12.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.63.

HRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised HireRight from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HireRight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of HireRight stock opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.53 million, a P/E ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16. HireRight has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $188.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.57 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 243,690 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in HireRight by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 459,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 236,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in HireRight in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,577,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in HireRight by 2,006.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 215,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 204,940 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in HireRight by 14.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,576,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 193,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

