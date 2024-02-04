HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Position Increased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 273.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,257 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,744 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of HP by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Stock Down 0.9 %

HP stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

