H&R Block (HRB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.58) per share for the quarter. H&R Block has set its FY24 guidance at $4.10-4.30 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.06 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 244.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect H&R Block to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HRB opened at $46.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $49.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,807,000 after buying an additional 40,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after buying an additional 1,933,031 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 11.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,259,000 after buying an additional 228,156 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,690,000 after buying an additional 91,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

HRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

