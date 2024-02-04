H&R Block (HRB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect H&R Block to post earnings of ($1.58) per share for the quarter. H&R Block has set its FY24 guidance at $4.10-4.30 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 244.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect H&R Block to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.58. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,208,613.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at $5,915,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 837.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 59,394 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 11.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H&R Block

(Get Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.