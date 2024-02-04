Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,881,000 after buying an additional 89,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hubbell by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,744,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,961,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hubbell by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,599,000 after buying an additional 35,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hubbell by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hubbell

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $354.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $219.77 and a 52 week high of $356.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.