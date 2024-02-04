Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.83.

H has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hydro One

Insider Activity

Hydro One Price Performance

In related news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo purchased 12,800 shares of Hydro One stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$39.03 per share, with a total value of C$499,573.76. Insiders own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$40.24 on Friday. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$32.79 and a 12 month high of C$40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.93 billion during the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 14.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.8907207 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hydro One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.11%.

Hydro One Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.