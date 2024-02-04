IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEX from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.67.

IDEX Price Performance

IEX opened at $220.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.51 and a 200-day moving average of $209.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $231.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.