Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $535,000 in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Arlo Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 83.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 733.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 136.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

ARLO opened at $9.05 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.40 million, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arlo Technologies

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $289,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

