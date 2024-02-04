Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 8,948 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,948 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 59.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $67.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of -103.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.73. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $73.53.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -36.92%.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,699,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,056,240. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

