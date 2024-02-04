ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Down to $3.65

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.65, but opened at $3.53. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 167,116 shares changing hands.

ImmunityBio Stock Up 13.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

About ImmunityBio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,549,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 255.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,649,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 42.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,675,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 36.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,498,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,147 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ImmunityBio by 40.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 784,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

