ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Down to $3.65

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.65, but opened at $3.53. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 167,116 shares changing hands.
ImmunityBio Stock Up 13.4 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82.
ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ImmunityBio
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.
