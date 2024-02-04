Insider Selling: Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Insider Sells $13,093.93 in Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) insider William Yeung sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $13,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,603.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Energy Recovery Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $874.93 million, a P/E ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 1.29. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15.
Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ERII
About Energy Recovery
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Recovery
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.