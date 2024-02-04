Insider Selling: Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Insider Sells $13,093.93 in Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) insider William Yeung sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $13,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,603.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $874.93 million, a P/E ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 1.29. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 1.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 10.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 79.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ERII

About Energy Recovery

(Get Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.