Insider Selling: Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) SVP Sells $13,205.30 in Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) SVP Rodney Clemente sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $13,205.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 146,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Energy Recovery Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ERII stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 1.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 10.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 79.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

