Insider Selling: Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) SVP Sells $13,205.30 in Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) SVP Rodney Clemente sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $13,205.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 146,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Energy Recovery Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of ERII stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 1.29.
Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Recovery
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.
View Our Latest Analysis on ERII
Energy Recovery Company Profile
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Recovery
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.