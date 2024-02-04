Insider Selling: Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 385,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,631,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Navient Price Performance

NAVI opened at $16.18 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a current ratio of 13.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Navient from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lowered shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NAVI

Institutional Trading of Navient

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Navient by 27.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,272,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,330 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Navient by 22.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after buying an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Navient by 6.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,887,000 after buying an additional 129,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Navient by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,671,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,790,000 after acquiring an additional 70,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,458,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 449,928 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navient

(Get Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.