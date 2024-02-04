Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Insider Sells 256 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) insider Angela L. Grant sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $15,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,563.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Angela L. Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Angela L. Grant sold 1,712 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $96,899.20.

PLMR stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.09 and a twelve month high of $64.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average of $55.96.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 3rd quarter worth $741,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

