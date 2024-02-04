Insider Selling: Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Sells $11,051.70 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 1,122 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $11,051.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,722 shares in the company, valued at $322,311.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Viavi Solutions Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of VIAV opened at $9.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 474.50 and a beta of 0.99. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.63 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VIAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
