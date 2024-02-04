Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives C$225.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$225.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IFC shares. Desjardins boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Intact Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$232.00 to C$252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of IFC opened at C$210.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$206.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$201.00. The company has a market cap of C$37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$182.01 and a 52-week high of C$214.68.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.59. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of C$6.39 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 14.2304582 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

